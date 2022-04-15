K S Eshwarappa confident of ‘coming out clean’ in abetment to suicide case

A file photo of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

April 15, 2022 17:20 IST

Addressing party workers at the BJP office in Shivamogga, the Minister said he had never anticipated that he would face such an agni parikshe (trial by fire)

Before leaving for Bengaluru on April 15, RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, expressed confidence that he would come out clean of the charges levelled against him in a couple of months.

Addressing party workers at the BJP office in Shivamogga, the Minister said he had never anticipated that he would face such an agni parikshe (trial by fire). “But, I am sure I will come out of it clean, and serve the party and the country as long as I am alive,” he said.

As he reached the party office, party workers appealed to him not to resign. A few workers were in tears, expressing disappointment over the development.

“Don’t bid farewell with tears. You should send me with smile,” he said.

The Minister said he would submit his resignation to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai by evening.

On April 14, Mr. Eshwarappa had announced that he would resign on April 15, following allegations of corruption. Santosh K. Patil, a civil contractor from Belagavi, allegedly committed suicide after sending a message via his mobile phone to a few of his associates blaming Mr. Eshwarappa for his extreme step.

‘He will be back’

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said K.S. Eshwarappa could become a minister again once he is cleared of the charges levelled against him.

Mr. Yediyurappa inaugurated the renovated office of the Shivamogga city unit of the BJP on April 15.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, he said Mr. Eshwarappa’s resignation had become inevitable though he had not committed anything wrong. “The investigation will be completed within two-three months, and he will come out clean. Then, there would not be any hurdle in inducting him back into the Cabinet,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.