K-RIDE proposes to axe 764 trees for construction of Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project between Lottegollahalli and Chikkabanavara

Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE), the agency implementing the much-awaited construction of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) has proposed to axe 764 trees for the construction of the suburban rail corridor between Lottegollahalli and Chikkabanavara.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has invited objections from the public to the proposal made by KRIDE recently. “The trees are along the alignment between Lottegollahalli to Chikkabanavara of length 8.678 km,” the BBMP notification published on Monday states. The public can file objections within 10 days from the date of publication of the notification. A senior BBMP official said a majority of the trees now proposed to be felled are of indigenous species.

A total of 1,054 trees were along the alignment. However, of them 290 are ‘missing’, K-RIDE had said in a letter on July 5. Sources said they were cut without the permission of the tree officer. Hence, BBMP has now called for public objections to cut the remaining 764 trees. The civic body officials said that people can raise their objection by contacting BBMP either by post, email or by hand at Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) and tree officer, BBMP, N.R. Square, or email dcfbbmp12@gmail.com.

On June 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the project and promised Bengalureans that it would be a reality in 40 months. In the first phase, K-RIDE had chosen the Baiyappanahalli – Chikkabanavara corridor for implementation. The total project cost of the entire four corridors is ₹15,676 crore.