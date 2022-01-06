Judiciary should adopt newer technologies, says Ritu Raj Awasthi

HUBBALLI

Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka Ritu Raj Awasthi has emphasised the need for the judiciary to adopt newer technologies for facilitating quality and speedy justice to the litigant public.

Mr. Awasthi was responding to felicitations accorded to him by members of the legal fraternity at the Dharwad Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday. Mr. Awasthi, who visited the Dharwad Bench on Thursday, will be holding court hearings for two days.

Mr. Awasthi said that the pandemic has thrown open several challenges to every sector, including the judiciary. “E-filing of cases, online court proceedings, virtual interaction will come in handy to deliver justice. Advocates should learn and adopt newer technologies,” he said.

Mr. Awasthi termed Karnataka as a wonderful State and said the High Court, which has set high standards in judiciary, is considered among the top ones in the country.

High Court judges H.B. Prabhakar Shastri, S.G. Pandit, B.M. Shyam Prasad, Mohamamd Nawaz, Sachin Magadum, Nataraj Rangaswamy, M. Nagaprasanna, Vishwajeet Shetty, Ananth Hegde, High Court Bar Association president Suresh Hudeadgaddi, Harish Maigur and other office-bearers were present.

Later, the Chief Justice planted saplings on the High Court premises.