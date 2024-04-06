Jubilant Bhartia Foundation and NSRCEL join forces to support start-ups driving innovation and impact

April 06, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jubilant Bhartia Foundation (JBF) not for profit organization of Jubilant Bhartia Group with NSRCEL, the start-up incubation hub of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) announced their partnership to support ventures poised to make significant strides in sectors critical to India’s future.

Start-ups selected for support will operate in key sectors, identified for their transformative potential in Biotechnology and lifescience, agritech, animal nutrition, Electric Vehicle (EV) / lithium-ion battery-related solutions.

JBF’s initiatives also cover areas such as community development, healthcare, educational activities, vocational training, women’s empowerment, and the promotion of social entrepreneurship which are also aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

Recognising the substantial investment required to drive innovation in these sectors, each selected start-up will receive a minimum grant of 10 lakhs, with the possibility of higher amounts based on milestones achieved. The allocation of grants will be milestone-based, ensuring optimal utilization of resources and incentivizing tangible progress.

Anand Sri Ganesh, CEO of NSRCEL, said, “Through this collaboration, JBF is offering funding support to start-ups driving positive change in sectors ranging from biotechnology to agritech, empowering them to achieve their milestones and contribute meaningfully to societal progress.”

