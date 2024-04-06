ADVERTISEMENT

Jubilant Bhartia Foundation and NSRCEL join forces to support start-ups driving innovation and impact

April 06, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

JBF’s initiatives also cover areas such as community development, healthcare, educational activities, vocational training, women’s empowerment, and the promotion of social entrepreneurship. | Photo Credit: naum

Jubilant Bhartia Foundation (JBF) not for profit organization of  Jubilant Bhartia Group with NSRCEL, the start-up incubation hub of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) announced their partnership to support ventures poised to make significant strides in sectors critical to India’s future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Start-ups selected for support will operate in key sectors, identified for their transformative potential in Biotechnology and lifescience, agritech, animal nutrition, Electric Vehicle (EV) / lithium-ion battery-related solutions.

JBF’s initiatives also cover areas such as community development, healthcare, educational activities, vocational training, women’s empowerment, and the promotion of social entrepreneurship which are also aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

Recognising the substantial investment required to drive innovation in these sectors, each selected start-up will receive a minimum grant of 10 lakhs, with the possibility of higher amounts based on milestones achieved. The allocation of grants will be milestone-based, ensuring optimal utilization of resources and incentivizing tangible progress.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anand Sri Ganesh, CEO of NSRCEL, said, “Through this collaboration, JBF is offering funding support to start-ups driving positive change in sectors ranging from biotechnology to agritech, empowering them to achieve their milestones and contribute meaningfully to societal progress.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US