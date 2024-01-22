JSS STU hosts academia-industry MoU conclave in Mysuru

January 22, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MYSURU

JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), Mysuru had arranged a transformative two-day Academia–Industry MoU Conclave in Mysuru. The event witnessed active participation of over 25 industry leaders and academicians from four foreign universities, contributing their insights in five keynote addresses and engaging in five panel discussions throughout the two-day conclave.

The conclave marked the signing of three pivotal Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), solidifying collaborative commitments from Schneider Electric Pvt L.t.d., CSTEP and Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, USA.

The platform of Academia–Industry MoU Conclave successfully brought together luminaries from academia, industry and research organisations, including Mercedes Benz Research and Development India, Deloitte, Larsen and Toubro Technology Services, Infosys Limited, Harman International, Tejas Networks, Toyoda Gosei, CSTEP, Autoyos, Anthem Biosciences, Schneider Electric, JK Tyres, Hokkaido University, Japan, Asia Pacific University, Malaysia, Tata Consultancy Services, Bhoruka Extrusions Pvt L.t.d., LTI Mindtree, Karnataka State Council of Science and Technology, HUDCO, Bengaluru, C-NEST, Chromatogen, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Confederation of Indian Industry. Together, they addressed contemporary challenges and explored the vast opportunities for collaborative endeavours at the event held on January 19 and 20, a press release said here.

The two-day conclave was inaugurated by Shashidhar Dongre, global head of L&T Technology Services, who was the chief guest. K.S. Sundar, associate vice-president Infosys Limited was the guest of honour, B. Suresh, director technical education division was present, and C.G. Betsurmath, executive secretary of JSS MVP presided. A.N. Santhosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, S.A. Dhanaraj, registrar, and C. Nataraju, principal of SJCE were also present, the release said.

In his address, K.S. Sundar emphasised the industry’s expectations from students and newcomers. He underscored the significance of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) in bridging the industry-academia gap and advocated for a more practical-oriented syllabus to equip students with real-world exposure.

In his inaugural address, Shashidhar Dongre emphasised the pivotal role of patents as a measure of collaborative innovation and spoke about strategies to enhance MoU management while suggesting the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across academic disciplines.

Mr. Dongre proposed redesigning courses to incorporate domain-specific components, showcasing AI’s vast potential.

B. Suresh spoke about the impact technology and AI could have in India in the next decade, likening the transformative effect to what the internet did for technology.

Betsurmath expressed appreciation for the initiative that bridges the gap between industry and institutes. He highlighted JSS Science and Technology University’s efforts to empower students with the latest technologies and acknowledged the rapid changes in technology, urging academia to match industry requirements at an accelerated pace.

The conclave was coordinated by Vanishri Arun, academic and international engagements, and M. Pradeep, training and placement officer.

