Join hands to effectively deal with virus, Ministers urges people’s representatives

KALABURAGI

03 May 2021 20:58 IST

Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani has urged people’s representatives, cutting across party lines, to join hands together to effectively deal with COVID-19-related issues and save patients suffering from coronavirus. He also urged them not to politicise the pandemic.

Mr. Nirani, who has been newly appointed Minister in-charge for Kalaburagi district, addressing a press conference here on Monday, said that there is no shortage of beds. However, the district is reeling under an acute shortage of medical oxygen which would be addressed immediately, he added.

Mr. Nirani taking stock of the situation in the district at a review meeting related to COVID-19 said that the issues would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa during an emergency Cabinet meeting to be held on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 crisis.

Mr. Nirani said that there is a 20% shortage of medical oxygen in the district; the State government is making all efforts to meet the demand. He also directed the district authorities to check the possibilities of producing oxygen at cement industries and factories.

Referring to three deaths at KBN Hospital due to what is said oxygen shortage, Mr. Nirani ordered a death audit report from the district administration.

The Minister also visited the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna, Police Commissioner N. Satish Kumar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Office Dilesh Sasi and legislators were present.