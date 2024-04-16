ADVERTISEMENT

JITO hosts interactive session on mental health issues in women

April 16, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Women members of JITO with resource persons who spoke on women’s mental health issues in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The women’s wing of Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) organised Sukoon, an interactive session on mental health and well-being, in Belagavi recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical Director of Shree Ortho and Trauma Centre Devagouda I. delivered a special talk on the subject.

Mental health can contribute to chronic pain syndromes in women. It plays a crucial role in their overall well-being, including physical health outcomes such as osteoporosis, knee and back pain. Chronic stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues can have a profound impact on women’s body often exacerbating existing conditions, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that osteoporosis, a condition characterized by brittle and fragile bone, is influenced by factors such as hormonal changes, genetics and lifestyle. “New research, however, suggests that psychological factors like chronic stress can significantly contribute to bone loss following an increase in the levels of cortisol, a stress hormone, which affects bone density and formation,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He urged women to avoid a sedentary lifestyle. “Knee and back pain are common complaints among women that worsen with mental health issues. We need to adopt a comprehensive health approach prioritizing mental health to ensure a holistic care for long-term outcomes,” he said.

Psychological counsellor Akash Sidel spoke on health priorities.

Over 50 women entrepreneurs participated in the event.

JITO chairperson Maya Jain, chief secretary Mamata Jain, convenor Anjana Bagewadi and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US