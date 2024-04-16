JITO hosts interactive session on mental health issues in women

April 16, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The women’s wing of Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) organised Sukoon, an interactive session on mental health and well-being, in Belagavi recently.

Medical Director of Shree Ortho and Trauma Centre Devagouda I. delivered a special talk on the subject.

Mental health can contribute to chronic pain syndromes in women. It plays a crucial role in their overall well-being, including physical health outcomes such as osteoporosis, knee and back pain. Chronic stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues can have a profound impact on women’s body often exacerbating existing conditions, he said.

He said that osteoporosis, a condition characterized by brittle and fragile bone, is influenced by factors such as hormonal changes, genetics and lifestyle. “New research, however, suggests that psychological factors like chronic stress can significantly contribute to bone loss following an increase in the levels of cortisol, a stress hormone, which affects bone density and formation,” he said.

He urged women to avoid a sedentary lifestyle. “Knee and back pain are common complaints among women that worsen with mental health issues. We need to adopt a comprehensive health approach prioritizing mental health to ensure a holistic care for long-term outcomes,” he said.

Psychological counsellor Akash Sidel spoke on health priorities.

Over 50 women entrepreneurs participated in the event.

JITO chairperson Maya Jain, chief secretary Mamata Jain, convenor Anjana Bagewadi and others were present.

