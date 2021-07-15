Jeevan Rekha gets permission for Sanofi vaccine trials

Belagavi

15 July 2021 20:31 IST

Belagavi-based Jeevan Rekha Hospital has obtained the Union government’s permission to conduct safety and efficacy trials of Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine, developed by a French company.

Jeevan Rekha has been part of the trials of Covaxin and ZyCov-D vaccines.

Trials for the new vaccine will start in 10 days, hospital director Amit Bhate told journalists in Belagavi on Thursday.

Those aged above 18 and who are not vaccinated will be urged to volunteer for vaccine trials.

According to him, Sanofi will be tested in 13 countries. In India, the vaccine will undergo trials in 10 hospitals.

According to hospital sources, over 1,000 people underwent trials for Covaxin. As many as 20 children aged less than 18 underwent trials for Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D vaccine.