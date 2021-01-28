JD(S) MLA M.C. Managuli passes away

Belagavi

28 January 2021 11:24 IST

Mallappa Channaveerappa Managuli, MLA and former minister and Janata Parivar leader, died in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday. He was 85.

Mr. Managuli had represented the Sindagi assembly seat in Vijayapura several times as a Janata Party and Janata Dal Secular candidate. He was among the few JD(S) MLAs from north Karnataka elected to the assembly in 2018.

He was considered very close to JD(S) leader H.D. Deve Gowda. Mr. Managuli was a soft-spoken leader who steered clear of controversies.

He was airlifted to Bengaluru after he developed breathing problems in a private hospital in Vijayapura. He had served as a minister of rural development and horticulture. He was considered instrumental in the establishment of the government horticulture college in Alamel in Vijayapura district. He leaves behind his wife , four sons and a daughter.