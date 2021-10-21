JD(S) asks a barrage of questions on RSS

Bengaluru

21 October 2021 01:59 IST

Even as JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s comments on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have attracted bitter criticism from the BJP, the party on Wednesday asked why BJP leaders had not shown the courage to answer questions that were raised by him.

The party on its official Twitter handle raised a series of questions: “Is RSS an official organisation? When was it registered? Where is its registered office? Is its work social or political?”

It further said that crores of rupees were coming in the form of donations from India and abroad and asked if the RSS had given an account. “Has it kept the balance sheet of its finances? Who are the auditors? Is it false that it is brainwashing young volunteers?” asked the JD(S).

Advertising

Advertising

In another tweet, the JD(S) asked another string of questions: “In the name of education, is it false that it [RSS] is feeding communal feelings among the youth? Keeping trident and sword in its shakhas is illegal. Have they obtained a licence? Why did the BJP not show courage to answer these questions?”

“In our country those opposed to the Constitution are called anti-nationals. What should the RSS be called?” asked the party in yet another tweet.