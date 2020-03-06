Jarkiholi welcomes allocation

Belagavi

Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation Ramesh Jarkiholi has welcomed the State Budget that has set aside ₹500 crore for the Mahadayi basin projects.

He said the department will take up work on the project on priority, after getting all necessary clearances. A week ago, when the Minister visited Kanakumbi, the birthplace of the river, he said he would ensure that the project got a Budget outlay of at least ₹2,000 crore.

Kalasa Banduri project Horata Samiti president Vijay Kulkarni has welcomed the budget allocation.

He demanded that the government should immediately complete work on the Kalasa nala link canal by building a barrage and removal of the underground wall that stops water flow from the nala to the Malaprabha.

He also asked the government to start work on the Banduri nala link canal and a barrage.

However, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Congress leader and MLA, has criticised the budget as lacking in vision and having no concern for the poor. “It is not clear who will benefit from this budget. There are no programmes that could help any segment of the society. It is disappointing,” she said.