Jagadish Shettar among several candidates to file their nomination papers in Belagavi district

April 15, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Belagavi

Some candidates submitted their nomination papers to Returning Officers in North Karnataka districts on Monday.

The former Chief Minister and BJP nominee Jagadish Shettar filed his nomination papers before Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil in Belagavi.

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi, Member of Legislative Assembly Ramesh Jarkiholi, Member of Legislative Council Hanumant Nirani and the former MLA Anil Benake accompanied him.

BJP sources said that he will file two more sets of nomination papers on Wednesday.

Congress candidate Mrinal Hebbalkar submitted four sets of nomination papers. His mother and Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, district in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi, party MLA from Maharashtra Dheeraj Deshmukh, the former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, MLAs Ashok Pattan, Mahantesh Kaujalgi, Vishwas Vaidya, Raju Kage and Asif (Raju) Sait and other leaders were present.

A member from the Kuruba community was also present when Mrinal Hebbalkar submitted his papers as it is believed that starting something by the hands of a Kuruba is lucky.

BJP candidate and MP Anna Saheb Jolle filed his nomination papers from Chikkodi. He submitted nomination papers to Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer and Returning Officer Rahul Shinde.

Member of Legislative Assembly Duryodhan Aiholi, Member of Legislative Council P.H. Pujar, the former MLAs Srimant Patil and Mahesh Kumthalli and others accompanied him.

In Bagalkot

Congress nominee Samyukta Patil submitted her nomination papers in Bagalkot. She wore a shawl made of sheep wool over her shoulder during the process. Member of Legislative Assembly B.B. Chimmanakatti, the former MLA S.G. Nanjayyanamath and others were present.

