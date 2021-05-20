Jab for frontline workers in 18-44 age group from May 22

20 May 2021 23:29 IST

The vaccination drive to cover frontline workers in the age group of 18 to 44 will begin on May 22, according to a release from the National Health Mission, frontline workers - as identified by the State government - in that age group, will benefit from the drive.

The government has expanded the term of ‘frontline worker’ to include more professions. On Wednesday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa declared people supplying LPG cylinders, teachers, and electricity linemen as frontline workers. Earlier, he had also termed journalists as frontline workers.

A release, on Thursday, said the implementing officers for the drive will be the BBMP Chief Commissioner for BBMP areas and DCs in the districts. Vaccines purchased by the government will be administered to the beneficiaries. Nodal officers appointed will communicate details of the date, priority group and place of vaccination.

Advertising

Advertising