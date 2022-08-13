It was the tricolour everywhere in Hubballi, Dharwad

Students and staff of JSS Group of Institutions taking out a 250m flag in Dharwad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched on Saturday, the tricolour was everywhere across Hubballi and Dharwad, with various organisations, institutions, and political parties taking turns to take out a ‘tiranga yatra’, apart from hoisting the national flag atop their houses, offices, and even various establishments.

Hoisting the tricolour atop their houses or a place of convenience, thousands of people posted photographs on social media platforms.

In Hubballi and Dharwad, motorcycle rallies and foot marches were seen despite the rains. Slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ , ‘Jai Hind’ reverberated in the air till the afternoon.

The main attraction of the day was the procession by students and staff of JSS Group of Institutions carrying a 250-metre national flag on the thoroughfares of Dharwad.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi hoisted tricolour at his residence in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The ‘tiranga yatra’ began from the JSS College located at Vidyagiri and passed through the old PB Road before culminating at Jubilee Circle.

Children from various other schools also took out separate processions holding the tricolour.

At the Kadapa Maidan in Dharwad, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi flagged off the procession, which concluded at KCC Bank Circle. He was accompanied by Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri, MLAs Arvind Bellad, Amrut Desai, and others.

Earlier in the day Mr. Joshi hoisted the tricolour at his home in Hubballi.

Scores of students of Anjuman College holding the tricolour, took part in the ‘Run for Unity’ organised by the college,

Congress leader Ismail Tamatgar and others took out Tiranga rally and freedom march from Kamankatti in the city which, after covering the thoroughfares of the city, concluded at Shivalaya in Koppadkeri locality.

At Sai PU Science & Commerce, 75 Army personnel and ex-servicemen were honoured.

In Hubballi too various schools and colleges had organised processions, which invariably passed through the Kittur Chennamma Circle.

In the event organised by ABVP, scores of students carried a large national flag in procession.

Various political leaders too hoisted tricolour at their respective houses and carried out processions in their respective localities.