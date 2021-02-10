IT quiz for engg. students goes virtual

Mysuru

10 February 2021 18:51 IST

The 12th edition of TCS TechBytes, an IT quiz for engineering students, will go completely digital.

Making the announcement, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an IT company, and the Board for IT Education Standards (BITES), an autonomous body promoted by the Karnataka government in association with IT industries and educational institutions, said the quiz has been reimagined this year as a “combination of online tests and virtual quiz shows to provide students with an engaging digital experience”.

“This time it will be virtual due to the pandemic”, according to a statement by the organisers.

Advertising

Advertising

The preliminary online test will be conducted on March 8 after which the regional round for Mysuru and Kalaburagi would be held on March 15, Hubbali and Mangaluru on March 16 and Tumakuru and Bengaluru on March 17.

“Winners and runners-up of each regional round will receive gift vouchers worth ₹12,000 and ₹10,000 respectively, as well as an opportunity to compete in the State Finals to be held on March 26. At the finals, prizes include educational scholarships of ₹ 75,000 for the winners, and ₹40,000 for the runners-up”, said a statement issued by the organisers.

The quiz is open to engineering students (BE/BTech) of all streams and semesters in Karnataka. TCS TechBytes has been a campus outreach programme aimed at providing a better understanding of IT to students of all streams of engineering.

“The objective is to enhance knowledge and awareness and enable them to compete in the fast-paced technology-intensive industry”, the statement said.

Each institution can send upto 20 students to participate in the regional finals of the quiz. There is no participation fee. Entries have to be sent by the respective institutions on or before February 25 to bitesitquiz@gmail.com. Ph: 080-41235889.

A statement from the organisers added that the quiz will focus on the application of technology across various sectors and aspects such as “the technology environment, the business, its people, new trends, legends etc”.

It will also focus on emerging areas such as digital, cloud computing, telecom, social media, big data, artificial intelligence, biometrics, mobility and robotics, besides covering personalities – international and national, besides software products, history of IT and areas where IT has made an impact such as education, entertainment, books, multimedia, music, movies, internet, banking, advertising, sports, gaming, social networking, cell phones, etc.

More information on TCS TechBytes can be obtained by visiting www.bites.org.in.