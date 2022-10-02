It is ironical that Congress is speaking about eradicating corruption, says Joshi

It is even more ironical that we are talking about ‘fake Gandhis’ on Gandhi Jayanti: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 02, 2022 20:02 IST

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has criticised the Congress for taking out rallies against corruption.

“It is ironical that the Congress, which headed corrupt governments over the last seven decades, is talking about eradicating corruption now. It is even more ironical that we are talking about ‘fake Gandhis’ on Gandhi Jayanti,” he said.

He was reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s statements about the motto of Bharat Jodo. Mr. Joshi was speaking to journalists after garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi on Sunday.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving clean governance, the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is speaking about non-existing corruption ”Pralhad Joshi,Union Minister

He said that there was no need to take Rahul Gandhi seriously, as he will fly to a foreign destination for vacation as soon as the Bharat Jodo Yatra gets over.

“People of India have given their verdict in the last two elections over corruption. During the 10 years of the UPA government at the Centre, India witnessed one scam after another involving the Congress and its allies. And, today, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving clean governance, the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is speaking about non-existing corruption,” he said.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s charge that India’s debt has increased three times during the Modi regime, Mr. Joshi said that there is enough data to show the quantum of loans during the tenure of different Prime Ministers India has had.

The Modi government efficiently managed the finances of the country even during the COVID-19 crisis.

“India continues to be the fastest growing nation in the world. Several organisations and IMF have taken note of this. But the Congress leaders are making such false allegations, as they want to insult India,” he said.

