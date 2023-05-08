ISRO to start online training programme for PG and and final-year UG students

May 08, 2023 02:03 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - Bengaluru

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced a new introductory-level online training programme called Space Science and Technology Awareness Training (START).

START is aimed at postgraduate and final-year undergraduate students of Physical Sciences and Technology.

Academic institutions can submit applications for the programme through the Jigyasa portal by May 20.

The programme will cover various domains of Space Science, including Astronomy and Astrophysics, Heliophysics and Sun-Earth interaction, Instrumentation, and Aeronomy. It will be delivered by scientists from Indian academia and ISRO centres.

“The START programme is part of the ISRO’s efforts to enable Indian students to become professionals in Space Science and Technology, as the organisation’s Space Science exploration programme continues to expand into new domains. The programme is intended to provide students with an introductory-level training in Space Science and Technology, giving them an overview of different facets of the field, research opportunities, and career options,” said the ISRO

The training will also emphasise the cross-disciplinary nature of Space Science, giving students insights into how the individual aptitudes can be applied to the field.

The programme is expected to help build a human capacity that will lead Space Science and research in the future, the space agency added.

The lectures will also cover topics on the Indian Space Science exploration programme and research opportunities in Space Science and technologies.

“Students will be benefited from this training programme, as they will receive an overview of the different facets of Space Science and Technology, exposure to the research ongoing in different Indian institutes, insight into how their individual aptitude would suit some of the facets of Space Science and Technology, appreciate the cross-disciplinary nature of the subject, and accordingly choose their career path,” the ISRO said.

Remote sensing courses

The ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) has also announced two short courses- Remote Sensing Data Acquisition and Remote Sensing Data Processing.

The courses are conducted through the Centre for Space Science and Technology Education in Asia and the Pacific (CSSTEAP) and are scheduled from August 21 to September 1 and October 9 to 20, respectively, at NRSC’s Earth Station at Shadnagar near Hyderabad. The CSSTEAP is an educational institution affiliated with the United Nations.