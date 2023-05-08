ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO to start online training programme for PG and and final-year UG students

May 08, 2023 02:03 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - Bengaluru

The programme will cover various domains of Space Science, including Astronomy and Astrophysics, Heliophysics and Sun-Earth interaction, Instrumentation, and Aeronomy.

The Hindu Bureau

A security guard stands behind the logo of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at its headquarters in Bengaluru, India. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced a new introductory-level online training programme called Space Science and Technology Awareness Training (START).

START is aimed at postgraduate and final-year undergraduate students of Physical Sciences and Technology.

Academic institutions can submit applications for the programme through the Jigyasa portal by May 20.

The programme will cover various domains of Space Science, including Astronomy and Astrophysics, Heliophysics and Sun-Earth interaction, Instrumentation, and Aeronomy. It will be delivered by scientists from Indian academia and ISRO centres.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The START programme is part of the ISRO’s efforts to enable Indian students to become professionals in Space Science and Technology, as the organisation’s Space Science exploration programme continues to expand into new domains. The programme is intended to provide students with an introductory-level training in Space Science and Technology, giving them an overview of different facets of the field, research opportunities, and career options,” said the ISRO

The training will also emphasise the cross-disciplinary nature of Space Science, giving students insights into how the individual aptitudes can be applied to the field.

The programme is expected to help build a human capacity that will lead Space Science and research in the future, the space agency added.

The lectures will also cover topics on the Indian Space Science exploration programme and research opportunities in Space Science and technologies.

“Students will be benefited from this training programme, as they will receive an overview of the different facets of Space Science and Technology, exposure to the research ongoing in different Indian institutes, insight into how their individual aptitude would suit some of the facets of Space Science and Technology, appreciate the cross-disciplinary nature of the subject, and accordingly choose their career path,” the ISRO said.

Remote sensing courses

The ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) has also announced two short courses- Remote Sensing Data Acquisition and Remote Sensing Data Processing.

The courses are conducted through the Centre for Space Science and Technology Education in Asia and the Pacific (CSSTEAP) and are scheduled from August 21 to September 1 and October 9 to 20, respectively, at NRSC’s Earth Station at Shadnagar near Hyderabad. The CSSTEAP is an educational institution affiliated with the United Nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US