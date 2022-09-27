Is crackdown on PFI ‘diversionary tactic’, asks HDK

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 27, 2022 20:43 IST

Urging the State government to come clean on the midnight arrests of PFI leaders and workers, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that otherwise it would be construed as “diversionary tactics” of the government that is facing the PayCM campaign of the Congress.

Stating that such a crackdown in the State should not create fear, the former Chief Minister told presspersons here, “It is not clear whether the midnight arrests by the police were based on police information or on the direction of the government.”

He said that if there is genuine information about anti-social elements, such information should be shared with people. “The government should not try to wriggle out without any explanation.”

