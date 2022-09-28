Inter-State drug racket unearthed; five arrested; drugs worth ₹7.8 crore seized

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 28, 2022 00:06 IST

The Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday busted an inter-State narcotics ring and arrested a gang of five — four women and a foreign national — and seized drugs worth ₹7.8 crore.

The accused, Pushpa, Vijaya, Devi, and Poornima, were caught by the sleuths outside Puttaparthi railway station while they were waiting for their contacts to deliver the consignment. The police recovered 8 kg of hasish oil and 10 kg of marijuana, which were concealed in the baggage, from the accused.

Based on the information provided by them, the police raided the house of a foreign national, David John, and recovered 1.4 kg of MDMA crystals from him. Investigations revealed that the narcotics were being supplied to peddlers from a kingpin living in a tribal village, Seetampalli, and Arakku forest area in Andhra Pradesh. The accused would then use the women as carriers to supply the drugs to his contacts in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, and Mumbai. The police are now on the lookout for the kingpin who is on the run.

