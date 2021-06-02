Inspection in Yadgir

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya distributing face masks to passengers after imposing penalty on them in Yadgir on Wednesday.

YADGIR

02 June 2021 20:06 IST

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya and officials of the Revenue Department conducted city rounds and visited to various locations in the city to inspect initiatives in place as part of lockdown on Wednesday. She visited City Market, Gandhi Circle, Myalapur Base, Chakkar Katta and the APMC area in the city. During inspection, Dr. Ragapriya found passengers travelling a three-wheelers without face masks and intercepted the vehicles. She, then, imposed penalty on them for not following COVID-19 guidelines. Later, she gave them face masks. Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, Assistant Commissioner Sankargowda Somanal, CMC Commissioner Bheemanna Nayak and Tahsildar Channamallappa Ganti were present.

