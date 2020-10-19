Initial estimates put flood losses at ₹3,000 crore in Karnataka

HUBBALLI

19 October 2020 23:38 IST

The initial estimates have put the losses due to heavy rain and floods in the northern region at ₹3,000 crore, according to Revenue Minister R. Ashok.

Speaking to presspersons at Sambra airport in Belagavi, the Minister said that because of the floods and downpour, about 8,000 people had been displaced and they were being sheltered at relief centres. So far, 10 persons have been killed, he said. He said that both COVID-19 and the sudden floods had posed a big challenge for the State government, but also expressed confidence that the government would successfully pull the State out of the crisis.

The Minister said that following reports about discrimination against displaced people at relief centres based on their caste, he had directed officials to treat everyone equally and provide them masks, sanitisers and soap in the wake of the pandemic. Standards have also been fixed for ensuring quality food at the relief centres, and officials violating the order will face disciplinary action, he said.

The Revenue Minister added that officials have been directed to expedite the process of relief disbursement in districts affected badly by floods and downpour. He clarified that there was no dearth of funds for flood relief.

Regarding allegations of misuse of COVID-19 relief funds by the Raibag tahsildar, Mr. Ashok said that any such act would amount to “cheating god”. “I will ask the Deputy Commissioner to suspend any such official,” he said.

‘Don’t have booth agents’

Taking a dig at the Congress, Mr. Ashok said the party was unable to find booth agents for the byelection to Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituency. “In R.R. Nagar, although the KPCC president has been leading the campaign, the party is not able to find booth agents. The Congress will end in third place in the R.R. Nagar bypoll. In Sira, we are building the party afresh. But there too we will win by a big margin,” he said.

Regarding the filing of a case against the Congress candidate in R.R. Nagar, the Minister said that once elections are announced, the administration is controlled by the Election Commission of India and the government does not have any control. “The filing of any poll-related case will be done by the Election Commission. The Congress party seems to lack basic general knowledge. Or is it the Congress culture to break the law?” he asked.