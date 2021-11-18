Infosys Foundation’s Hebbal Lake, zoo projects launched

MYSURU

18 November 2021 21:03 IST

Lake was rejuvenated at a cost of ₹107 crore

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, on Thursday announced the inauguration of three infrastructure development projects in Mysuru.

The Foundation had supported the rejuvenation of Hebbal Lake and the construction of a sewage treatment plant on the lake premises at a cost of ₹107 crore, and an enclosure for housing gorillas at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru zoo) at a total cost of ₹7.3 crore. Deputy Commissioner Goutham Bagadi, and Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, virtually inaugurated the projects.

The inauguration of rejuvenated Hebbal Lake, gorilla enclosure and the foundation stone laying for another enclosure for housing gorillas at the Mysuru zoo was also virtually attended by Ravi B.P., APCCF and Member Secretary, Zoo Authority of Karnataka, and Ajit M Kulkarni, Executive Director, Mysuru zoo.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, Ms Murty, who spoke on the occasion, said: “Infosys Foundation has always embraced its responsibility to create a positive impact on the environment and the communities it works in. We are happy to complete these infrastructure projects in Mysuru and are grateful to the government for their support in this endeavour.”

As part of these projects in Mysuru, Infosys Foundation will also enable support infrastructure including walkways, permanent fence walls, lighting, garbage disposal, drinking water facility, parks, and tree covers, the release added.

The zoo got two gorillas - 14-year-old Thabo and 8-year-old Demba – in August from Germany. Their arrival ended Mysuru zoo’s long wait for displaying gorillas after Polo, the Western Lowland gorilla, died in 2014.