Informative and educative, say students at The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2023 event in Mysuru

June 11, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2023 held in the city on Sunday, June 11, was a huge draw with students and their parents making the best of the opportunity to interact with subject experts and counsellors.

Held at the Vidyavardhaka Engineering College, the event helped clarify doubts on the admission process followed by the Karnataka Examination Authority, the kind of documents and certificates that the students and their parents should possess and get authenticated from the appropriate authorities.

The event was attended not only by those who had just completed their II PUC examination and awaiting the CET results, but also a few degree students keen to learn about various career options available for them.

‘’It was both educative and informative and helped me clarify lot of doubts,’’ said Ms. Yasmeen Taj of Sadvidya PU College in the city. As I want to opted for engineering, the programme provided me with information that is useful in pursuit of my career, she added.

Similar views were expressed by her friend Afreen A., also of Sadvidya PU College. ‘’I wished to know the career options that were available after PUC so that I could make a proper choice and in that the programme helped me,’’ she said.

A group of students drawn from Teresian College and Marimallappa PU College said they were torn by confusion between medical and engineering and did not know how to go about getting their doubts clarified. The programme was useful as it shed light on various aspects besides providing an insight into different career choices, they added.

Earlier in the day, a Career Guidance Handbook published by the Hindu Group was released and a copy of it was distributed to the participants. The handbook — written by subject experts — contains information on a slew of career options and courses that the students can pursue and helps them make an informed decision on the vital issue of identifying a suitable career.

