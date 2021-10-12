Industrial units to get sale deeds within fortnight

Bengaluru

12 October 2021 23:37 IST

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Tuesday said industrial units in Karnataka would get sale deeds within 10 to 15 days after the execution of projects.

“We are conducting Kaigarika Adalat to ensure business-friendly atmosphere in the State. We will get the sale deeds done soon after the completion of the projects,” the Minister said in his address to industrialists during the Kaigarika Adalat here on Tuesday.

He also promised to address the concerns over industrial land value which should not exceed over 20% of the actual price after development and conversion.

The Minister said rules and regulations of pollution control board were getting tougher, and industries should become environment friendly by adopting new technologies to reduce pollution.