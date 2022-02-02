Individuals offering funds for heritage conservation in Karnataka

MYSURU

02 February 2022 16:12 IST

Their contribution is in addition to the PPP model and corporate initiatives

The Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage is encouraging public private participation in conservation and restoration of monuments in Karnataka, and the response is encouraging.

This was stated by the Commissioner of the Department B.R. Poornima during a public interaction conducted and broadcast by the JSS Community Radio on February 2.

Ms. Poornima said the PPP model has encouraged lot of private players and individuals to pitch in for the cause of conservation. The Department, in association with Sri Dharmasthala Manjunateshwara Dharmothana Trust, has conserved 184 temples so far across Karnataka.

She said the PPP model provides funds of up to ₹10 lakh per monument of which 40% will be provided by the department, 40% has to be pitched in by the organisation taking up the conservation project while 20% has to be borne by the local community.

In addition to the PPP model, conservation initiatives have been taken by corporates. This includes restoration of the Panchakalyani at Melukote (Melkote) at a cost of ₹6 crore by the Infosys Foundation. Conservation and restoration has been taken by the TVS Group of Prasanna Krishnaswamy temple and Sri Mahabaleshwara temple in Mysuru, while the Chandramouleshwara temple at Hampi was restored by the Jindal group, said Ms. Poornima.

Apart from the PPP model and corporate initiatives, individuals too have pitched in with funds. This includes the construction of the Rajagopura of Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy temple at Melukote and restoration of Sri Gunja Narasimhaswamy tempe at T. Narsipura.

“In all such initiatives, the conservation norms stipulated by the Archaeological Survey of India are followed. Archaeologists and engineers of the department oversee the work,” she added.

The Commissioner said there were 844 monuments under the protection of the State Archaeology Department. The 3D Mapping and Laser Scanning of these monuments is nearing completion. The project has been taken up in association with Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology.

The digital data generated using geo-spatial technologies will help in preserving and restoration of heritage sites and for improving the virtual tourism concept, she said. In addition, the department is also taking up the survey of monuments at the taluk level to update the database.

Shivakumar, Station Coordinator of JSS Community Radio, conducted the programme in which listeners from across Karnataka posed questions pertaining to conservation of monuments.