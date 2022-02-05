Indian food, pranayama key to fight diseases: Sankeshwar

HUBBALLI

05 February 2022

Book on journalist’s fight against cancer released

“Bad thoughts are also like cancer. Indian food with more raw components coupled with pranayama is the ‘mantra’ for fighting against any disease, including cancer,” chairman of VRL Group and former MP Vijay Sankeshwar has said.

After releasing the Kannada book Uri Baana Beladingalu (a positive journey with cancer) written by journalist Krishni Shirur in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Sankeshwar said Indian food culture had remedies for all ailments and regular practice of pranayama and yoga held the key to healthy life.

He said the writer, who had fought against cancer with a positive mindset, had unravelled the indigenous system in her book and there was a need for every Indian to teach their children the indigenous food culture and lifestyle.

Executive editor of Kannada daily Prajavani Ravindra Bhat said the best support system to fight against any health issue was family support. “The fight against any disease is different, so are the beliefs of the patients who have recovered. But what is important is that the patient should have to believe in oneself and the Almighty and that will help one to sail through,” he said.

“Changing lifestyle and food habits are the prime reasons for various ailments, which require advanced healthcare facilities now. Earlier, our food had medicines for our ailments, but now medicines have become our food, which is not a good development”, he said.

Elaborating on the different types of surgical interventions, surgical oncologist Channabasappa Kori said there was a need for more awareness on cancer and its cure. Radiation oncologist Vinay Muttagi said that because of technological advancements, complete cure was possible now in cancer cases. The fight of the writer against the disease would motivate many others suffering from the disease, he said.

Hubballi bureau chief of Prajavani Rashmi S. said the book not only captured the journey of the fight against cancer, but also conveyed the message that nothing was invincible against a positive approach. Presiding over the function, station director of KLE Dhwani and journalist Gopalkrishna Hegde, emphasised on a positive mindset to fight against odds.

Ms. Shirur was felicitated on the occasion.