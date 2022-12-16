India is looking forward to engaging with Russia in energy sector: Hardeep Singh Puri

December 16, 2022 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Bengaluru :

‘We used to buy very limited quantities of oil from Russia up to March 31, 2022, and now Russia has become a prominent supplier along with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait,” Mr. Puri said

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference at the curtain-raiser of India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru on December 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said India is looking forward to engaging with all countries, including Russia, in the energy sector.

Mr. Puri said prior to March 31, 2022, India was buying oil in very limited quantities but now Russia has become a prominent supplier along with some middle-eastern countries.

“We used to buy very limited quantities of oil from Russia up to March 31, 2022, which was 0.2%, and now Russia has become a prominent supplier along with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait,” Mr. Puri said.

Mr. Puri, when asked for his views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, said, ”I look forward to more comprehensive and intensified engagements with all countries in the sector of energy, including the Russian Federation.”

He added that India’s cooperation with Russia on energy is very widespread. “If I am not mistaken, the Russian investment in the Indian sector is about $13 billion and our companies have invested $16 billion in Russia,” he added.

