In Bengaluru, petrol price inches close to ₹100 mark per litre

KARNATAKA BENGALURU 11/06/2021 : Bharat Petroleum Petrol Pump, at Nehru Circle Seshadripuram, the steady increasing in fuel prices touching fresh record heights for Petrol (Rs 99.13), and Diesel (92.05), during the lockdown, in Bengaluru on June 11, 2021. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Bengaluru

15 June 2021 01:42 IST

The petrol price is just days away from hitting the century mark in Bengaluru if the present trend continues. On Monday, it stood at ₹99.63 per litre . The diesel price touched ₹92.52 per litre .

A. Balaji Rao, president, Bangalore Petroleum Dealers’ Association, said that with consistent rise in fuel prices, in a day or two, the price will touch an all-time high by crossing ₹100. In the State, petrol prices have already crossed ₹100 in districts like Ballari, Shivamogga and Davangere.

It was in mid-February that the petrol price crossed ₹90 per litre for the first time in the city. Within four months, the price increased almost by ₹10. Increasing fuel cost is impacting motorists who are using personal vehicles for daily commute in the city.

Advertising

Advertising

Vinay Sarathy, president, United Food Delivery Partners’ Union, said, “If delivery boys earn around ₹500 per day, more than ₹200 goes towards fuel. With hardly ₹300, they have to meet other expenses .”

Sharan R., who uses his personal vehicle to commute, said, “The government is burdening people who are already in distress. A lot of people depend on bikes and taxis to travel. I am spending ₹100 - 150 per day on petrol.”

People are also venting their ire on social media by demanding both the Central and State governments cut down taxes imposed on fuel.

On the other hand, petrol bunk owners say due to the lockdown, fuel purchase has drastically dropped up to 60% .