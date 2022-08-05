Karnataka

Implement Jal Jeevan mission in time-bound manner: CM

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 05, 2022 23:16 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 23:16 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the officials to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission project in a time-bound manner.

Speaking at the ‘Disha’ State-level review meeting Mr. Bommai said tapped drinking water connections were provided for 19 lakh houses last year, and on an average, 7000 houses are being connected every day.

The meeting found that though some districts have done well, a few districts are lagging behind in implementation. The Chief Minister instructed officials to set it right and achieve the annual target. He said that MLAs should visit their constituencies and submit the status report and hold ‘Disha’ meetings compulsorily in all the districts every quarter.

Mr. Bommai said that the DCs should take action to clear the pending crop insurance claims immediately and MPs’ ‘Adarsha Gram’ Yojana works should be taken up on priority basis.

