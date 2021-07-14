Illegal rehab centre raided

Bengaluru

14 July 2021 03:17 IST

Members of Childline, with the help of the police, raided ‘Shalom Baiblic Byaptis Church Ministries’, a centre situated in Chikkabellanduru, and rescued five children on Thursday who were allegedly rescued and rehabilitated illegally.

Based on directions from the Juvenile Justice Board (JJ Board), Radha R., member, Childline, went to the organisation and found the children on the premises. In a complaint, Ms. Radha said that the institution was sheltering around 14 children for rehabilitation without due permission or registration from the JJ Board. The rescue centre did not even have a woman caretaker, which is an essential part of a rescue and rehab centre for minors, she said.

The team rescued five children, including four girls and a boy, aged between 7 and 16 years.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on the complaint, the Varthur police registered a case against the institution charging them under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.