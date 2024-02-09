IIITB COMET Foundation devises solution for better connectivity of advanced radio networks

February 09, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The IIITB COMET Foundation (COMET), Bengaluru, has designed the Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) base station solution for creating spectral and energy-efficient wireless communications technology for 5G and 5G-Advanced radio networks.

ORAN base station solutions, a critical component of next-generation telecommunications infrastructure, disaggregates the software and hardware components of the network infrastructure. The solution is under development for commercialisation.

According to the Department of Science and Technology (DST), ORAN-based interfaces are like doors that provide access to different components of the network infrastructure, making it easier, more efficient and more economically viable to provide internet in remote areas.

“The breaking down of the Radio Access Network (RAN) functions help in bringing down network cost and complexity. Open RAN removes vendor lock-in and can facilitate smooth interoperation between cellular network equipment provided by different vendors,” said DST.

COMET is one of the 25 Technology Innovation Hubs set up under the DST’s National Mission for Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems (NM-ICPS).

The development and implementation of ORAN base station solutions is overseen by five academic institutes: IIIT Bangalore, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bhilai, IIT Roorkee, and IIIT-Naya Raipur.

“The ORAN base station radio unit development led by Dr. Kiran Kuchi, professor at IIT Hyderabad, introduced a revolutionary ORAN technology harnessing a multitude of antennas on cell towers. The breakthrough promises to not only enhance cell coverage but also boost capacity by an impressive 3-fold compared to existing 4G networks, thereby optimizing spectrum utilisation,” said DST.

Prof. Debabrata Das, Director of IIIT Bangalore and chairman of the board of IIITB COMET Foundation, said, “COMET is proud to steer ORAN innovation and development, transforming cellular networks and also to foster collaboration. Our commitment will fulfil the future need for Make in India telecom solutions in India, creating a global impact.”

DST added that in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the technology, COMET is also dedicated to nurturing skilled professionals in ORAN technology. “Through various skill development programs, workshops, and training sessions, the foundation has empowered numerous individuals with the knowledge and skills essential for success in the 5G and beyond era,” DST added.

