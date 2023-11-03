ADVERTISEMENT

IIIT-B celebrates silver jubilee year  

November 03, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) celebrated its silver jubilee on Friday along with a valedictory function. The institution was established in 1998 with a vision to contribute to the IT industry through education and research, entrepreneurship, and innovation. 

“Twenty-five years of dedicated pursuit of knowledge, innovation, and academic excellence have made IIIT-B an institution that truly stands apart,” said Prof. Debabrata Das, director of IIIT-B. “Our journey has been marked by a commitment to fostering research, entrepreneurship, and collaboration with industry, enabling our students to excel in the dynamic world of information technology,” he added. 

Among the several highlights that were mentioned during the silver jubilee celebrations was that of the institution’s contribution in the form of technical support to Tele MANAS, the National Mental Health helpline which has handled over 4,00,000 calls since its launch in October 2022. 

It was also mentioned that the IIIT-B COMET Foundation was working on developing indigenous technologies for 5G and 6G networks while also actively contributing to the emerging 6G standards in Intelligent Reflecting Surfaces. The centre is also in the works of developing various technologies to support massive-MIMO capability in indigenous Radio Access Networks. 

