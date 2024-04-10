II PUC results: Toppers from Mysuru share their secrets for success

April 10, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - MYSURU

Maintaining a regular schedule and completing the day’s assignments besides mastering the fundamentals was the key to success for K.H. Urvish Prashanth of Mysuru in the II PUC examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A student of Adi Chunchanagiri PU College in Kuvempunagar, Urvish Prashanth, was a student of science with PCMB combination. The son of K.V. Harish Prashanth, a senior scientist at CFTRI Mysuru, and Savitha Prashanth, Assistant Professor of Microbiology, JSS College in the city, Urvish notched up a score of 597 out of 600. He secured a centum in Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology and scored 99 each in Physics, English and Kannada.

“I intend to study BE and am trying for IIT,” said Urvish, who will also appear for NEET but has decided against pursuing a medical course. “Going forward I intend to take up space engineering,” he added outlining his future career plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from crediting his parents for their encouragement and not putting him under any sort of pressure, Urvish also paid tribute to his teachers at Adi Chunchanagiri College and said that the modules provided by the teachers helped him a lot.

Urvish plays basketball and chess though sports took a backseat once he entered II PUC as his concentration was on academics.

A doctor in the making with penchant for music

Janhavi Tumkur Gururaj of RVPB PU College in the city also secured 597 out of 600 in the Science stream with PCMB combination. She secured 99 in English and 98 in Physics besides scoring 100 each in Sanskrit, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Sharing her tips for success, Janhavi said that daily revision of the lessons covered in class and working on problem-solving was the key to mastering the basic concepts and scoring well.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said at times the schedule tended to be hectic as the approach to study for the II PUC Board Exams is different from the methodology required to prepare for the competitive examinations and one had to balance the two.

Her father T.R. Gururaj, a civil engineer by qualification who has worked with the Reserve Bank of India, also helped her in mathematics and physics, said Janhavi. Her mother Madhuguraj is a home maker.

On her future plans, Janhavi said that she intends to study medicine and take up MBBS for which her sights are now set on cracking the NEET. Apart from academic interests, Janhavi is also into music and has learnt to play the piano and guitar.

“I have cleared grade 4 exams in piano conducted by Trinity College of London but the music lessons were affected due to the pandemic and priority for academics. Now that I have completed the II PUC examinations, I hope to pursue my interest in music as well,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.