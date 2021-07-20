II PU results announced: 2,239 students score 600/600

Bengaluru

20 July 2021 17:44 IST

95,628 students secured distinction in 2020-21

As many as 2,239 second year pre-university students secured 600/600 marks in the 2020-21 academic year. The results of the second year pre-university were announced on July 20 by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar.

R. Snehal, Director of the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), said that grace marks could have contribted to the high number of students scoring 600/600.

Of the 2,239 students, 1,929 are from the science stream, 292 from the commerce stream, and 18 are from the arts stream.

Students were evaluated based on their SSLC and first year pre-university marks, which were given 45% weightage each. The remaining 10% was awarded for the II PU internal assessment.

In addition, students were given grace marks on their first PU scores.

The second year pre-university examinations were cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19 infections, and all students were promoted.

The results of 6.66 lakh candidates were announced on Tuesday. Of these, 95,628 students secured distinction while 3.55 lakh students secured first class. As many as 1,47,055 students secured second class while 68,729 students were declared as pass.

Mr. Kumar said that those who are not satisfied with their results can approach officials and appear for the examination, which is expected to be held either in August or September. They have to register for the examination by July 30.