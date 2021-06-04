Karnataka cancels II PU exams; SSLC students to sit for two multiple-choice papers

A file photo students sitting for the II PU examination. ARUNKULKARNI

04 June 2021 11:11 IST

Second pre-university students will be assessed on their performance in the first year examination

The Karnataka Government has decided to cancel the second year pre-university (PU) examinations. However, Class 10 (SSLC) students will have to appear for two papers that will be based in a multiple-choice question format. At a press conference this morning, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said the SSLC examination is tentatively scheduled for the third week of July.

Earlier this week, both the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had cancelled their respective class 12 board examinations in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19. Following this, parents and students in Karnataka, too, urged the government to take a similar decision. Students were worried that if their exams were not cancelled, they would be at a disadvantage.

Now that the II PU board exam has been cancelled, students will be assessed based on their first-year pre-university examination marks. However, the decision to go ahead with a truncated SSLC exam has students and parents puzzled, with many arguing that the government should cancel this too.

In case any of the II PU students are not satisfied with their scores, the department will hold physical examination for such candidates after the COVID-19 situation eases. Even repeaters and private candidates will have to write the examination during this period.

The department will issue detailed guidelines on how both SSLC and II PU students will be graded.