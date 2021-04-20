If cases rise, more medical oxygen needed: Sudhakar

Hassan

20 April 2021 18:11 IST

Minister for Health K.Sudhkar, on Tuesday, said one or two COVID-19 patients could have died due to the non-availability of medical oxygen.

Speaking to journalists at Sringeri on Tuesday, the Minister said, “ I don’t deny it. If the cases increase, we need more quantity of medical oxygen.” A day earlier he had said there was no dearth of oxygen in the State.

The Minister said as per the estimation there was a requirement of 1,200 to 1,500 tonnes of medical oxygen. The Centre had allotted 300 tonnes. “Nursing homes provide oxygen for patients using small cylinders, which need to be refilled. We are addressing the technical issues involved. We need hospitals with medical oxygen plants. We will tackle these issues”, he said.

