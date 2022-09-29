‘If any party that is to be banned, it is the Congress’

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
September 29, 2022 20:44 IST

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel speaking to presspersons in Belagavi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

“If any organisation or party is to be banned in this country, it is the Congress. It is responsible for the rise of terrorism in this country. Most Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, have protected terrorists belonging to various organisations,’’ State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said in Belagavi on Thursday.

He was responding to demands by some Congress leaders that the RSS should be banned for fanning communal sentiments.

“The Congress regimes over the years have pardoned several hundred criminals who were engaged in anti-national activities. They (Congress) have withdrawn cases against several individuals and allowed scores of unlawful organisations to continue their activities. That is why the Congress needs to be banned. In fact, if all their immoral activities are exposed, Congress leaders themselves will demand a ban,’’ he said.

He was speaking to journalists in Belagavi before going to Ramdurg for a party rally.

