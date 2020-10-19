Hubballi resident duped of over ₹ 5 lakh online

HUBBALLI

19 October 2020 21:59 IST

A Hubballi resident has been duped of over ₹ 5 lakh by online fraudsters.

According to complainant Pramod Pralhadrao Kulkarni, the fraudster contacted him through Sangam Matrimony and made him believe that he had a parcel from London, for which he had to pay various charges.

The fraudster, whose name the complainant has given as Mohammed, claimed to be a resident of London and told the complainant that he had to pay various charges for delivery of the parcel at his residence.

Advertising

Advertising

The fraudster along with another courier agent spoke to him over WhatsApp voice call and then via normal call in Hindi and got ₹ 5,15,549 transferred from his Corporation Bank account to their accounts in SBI and IDFC First Bank.

After no parcel was received and the persons remained incommunicado, Mr. Pramod Kulkarni filed a case with the Cyber Crime Police of Hubballi-Dharwad who have now registered a case.