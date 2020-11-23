Hubballi-Dharwad No 1 in State in Smart City contest

HUBBALLI

23 November 2020 20:51 IST

The twin cities stand 13th in project implementation at the national level

Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Limited (HDSCL) has topped the State in the implementation of various projects under the Smart City Scheme and has bagged the 13th position among the 100 Smart Cities in the country.

In all, 57 projects were proposed under the Smart City Scheme in Hubballi-Dharwad and of them, 10 projects have already been completed.

While 43 projects are in various stages of implementation, four projects are going through the tendering process. There is one project worth ₹ 150 crore for which a detailed project report is being prepared. There are no projects in the concept stage.

The twin cities have improved their ranking at the national level because of the progress achieved in the implementation of the projects and also financial progress made. HDSCL was in the 27th position at the national level in the ranking published last week.

According to Special Officer of HDSCL S.H. Naregal, the issue of work order for the LED Street Light Project worth ₹ 65 crore being taken up under public-private partnership has helped HDSCL secure more points.

HDSCL floated tenders for three projects worth ₹ 54.24 crore in the last week. Mr. Naregal has said that as there had been good financial progress in the various projects under implementation, the twin cities had secured more points in project implementation.

Among the projects under implementation, 10, estimated at ₹ 96 crore, are expected to be completed by January 2021.

Mr. Naregal has said that steps are being taken to expedite the projects and complete them in advance without compromising on quality. And, these measures had helped in improvement in the city ranking at the State and national level.

Along with Hubballi-Dharwad, there are two more cities from Karnataka that have figured in the top 20 ranking at the national level. Davangere, which is ranked 2nd at the State level, has secured the 14th rank at the national level, and Tumakuru ranked third in the State is ranked 18th at the national level.

Meanwhile, the State has been ranked fourth in the nation-wide ranking.