Hubballi-Dharwad celebrates Ambedkar’s birth anniversary

Home Guards who served as COVID-19 warriors being honoured during the Ambedkar birth anniversary celebrations in Hubballi on Wednesday.

HUBBALLI

14 April 2021 21:49 IST

‘The late leader gave the power of pen to the deprived classes bringing about a great change’

The 130th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, considered the father of the Constitution, was celebrated through various programmes by government agencies, various public and private organisations.

In both Hubballi and Dharwad, statues of Ambedkar almost got buried under a load of garlands as politicians, individuals, office-bearers of organisations and officials took turns to garland them and pay respects to the late leader who gave the country its Constitution.

Meanwhile, members of Dalit organisations also took out motorcycle rallies waving blue flags to mark the occasion. In an event organised by various Dalit organisations, scores of Home Guards who served as COVID-19 warriors were honoured by Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti and others near the Ambedkar statue.

In the function held in Dharwad, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil emphasised the need to follow the path laid down by B.R. Ambedkar and said that the late leader’s life and contributions had inspired many generations. Earlier, he along with Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B. Susheela and others paid floral tributes to a portrait of Ambedkar.

On the occasion, a handbook on schemes for members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes brought out by Social Welfare Department was released. Meritorious students were honoured on the occasion. Earlier, accompanied by MLA Arvind Bellad, Mr. Patil and Ms. Susheela garlanded the statue of Ambedkar near Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha.

In a function organised by the taluk administration in Hubballi, MLA Prasad Abbayya said that it was Ambedkar who gave the power of pen to the deprived classes and that had brought about a great change. He said that it was wrong to limit Ambedkar to a particular community as he belonged to all. On the occasion, a book, Samvidhana Odu, was given to heads of schools for distribution among students.