‘How can Rahul unite country when he has failed to unite DKS and Siddaramaiah?’

Ridiculing the Bharat Jodo yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP State general secretary N. Ravikumar on Sunday wondered if it is really possible for him to unite the country when it has not been possible for him to unite his own party’s State top leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Mr. Ravikumar said Mr. Gandhi’s efforts during his previous visit to the State to make both the leaders hug themselves had not yielded results. “When you have failed to bring together two top leaders of your own party’s State unit, how will you bring together the country,” he wondered.

Taking serious exception to Mr. Gandhi terming the BJP government in Karnataka as a “40% government” in an obvious reference to the allegations of the government demanding 40% commission from contractors, Mr. Ravikumar said it was not befitting of Mr. Gandhi to make such wild allegations without evidence. “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already declared that he would order an inquiry if anyone submits evidence on the allegations of 40% commission,” he said.

Describing the Congress as the party that has provided corrupt regimes, he posed 10 questions to Mr. Gandhi including whether his yatra was part of atonement.