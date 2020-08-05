How about making turmeric Ganesha idols?

A hoarding outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Mysuru promoting KSPCB’s initiative.

KSPCB urges people to make idols of turmeric and dough and immerse it at home

This festival season, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is promoting “health-friendly and eco-friendly” Ganesha idols made of turmeric. While KSPC every year takes up a campaign to dissuade people from buying PoP idols, this is a novel initiative in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People need not have to go searching for the clay idols in the market. They can make the idol from turmeric, which is also believed to have many medical values,” said a KSPCB official. The board has released videos on YouTube as part of its campaign to demonstrate idol making from turmeric.

“The idols made from turmeric and dough can be immersed at home and the water can be used to sanitise homes. The idols made from Plaster of Paris and the painted ones are not eco-friendly. Tiny turmeric idols can help save waterbodies,” said the board.

The campaign has set a target of one million home-made turmeric idols this festival.

B.M. Prakash, Senior Environment Officer, KSPCB, Mysuru, said the response to the campaign was overwhelming with many volunteering to support the cause and make it successful as the benefits are manifold in view of the pandemic.

The Karnataka Milk Federation, popular ready-to-eat food and snack makers, and others have launched the campaign with printing messages on packets for eco-friendly festivals with home-made idols. The messages are prominently printed on the ‘Nandini’ milk sachets.

A public sector oil company too has joined the campaign and vehicles transporting petroleum products have pasted stickers supplied by the board for celebrations with turmeric idols. Agarbatti brands are also promoting the cause with messages on incense stick packets. Electricity supply companies are also printing messages on the monthly bills promoting eco-friendly celebrations.