Hours after CID obtained property attachment order, prime accused in PSI recruitment scam surrenders

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 15, 2022 21:28 IST

Hours after CID officials obtained property attachment orders of a prime accused in the PSI recruitment scam who had been absconding since earlier this year, he surrendered before the Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate in the city on Thursday.

The accused, Bore Gowda, a civil contractor by profession, allegedly played an important role as a middleman between the candidates and officials. He was on the run since the scam broke out. He is the 37th accused in the scam.

The CID officials, led by ADGP Umesh Kumar, probing the scam, resorted to legal options to smoke him out from his hideout and obtained property attachment orders from the court and went to seal his house situated at Laggere. The message about the CID action was conveyed to Bore Gowda, through his family members and soon he surrendered before the magistrate. The CID officials had initiated a similar operation of attaching the property of an accused involved in a Kalaburagi case. However, before initiating the procedure, the accused had surrendered.

The CID team that was heading to seal Bore Gowda’s other properties returned to the court and took him into custody for questioning. Bore Gowda’s arrest is expected to throw more light on the details of the scam and the exact role of the accused.

