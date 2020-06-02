Hotel closed following complaint

Hassan

02 June 2020 19:00 IST

Hassan City Municipal Council, on Tuesday, closed down a non-veg hotel on SJP Road in the city following the complaint of a negligent act that could spread infection.

Hassan Extension Police have booked the case against Mohammed Alim, owner of the hotel, and his son Mohammed Saif. The police registered the case under Sections 269 and 279 of the IPC based on a WhatsApp video clip that went viral in the city on Monday. The video shows a person, said to be the son of the owner, tasting a dish, meant for customers, repeatedly with the help of a gobi pick.

As the video went viral, the police booked the case.

CMC Commissioner R. Krishnamurthy and others visited the hotel and closed it down.