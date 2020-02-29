Hope for Greater Mysuru plan

MYSURU

There is a glimmer of hope for the realisation of Greater Mysuru entailing expanding the boundary of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) by bringing 42 villages within its jurisdiction.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has been apprised of this, said district in-charge Minister V. Somanna here on Friday. The concept has gained traction in recent weeks though it lay dormant for almost 10 years when it was first mooted.

Supporters of Greater Mysuru aver that it was necessary for the planned development of the city. The city, already witnessing an outward horizontal sprawl. New semi-urbanised villages were devoid of proper planning. If unresolved, Mysuru, among the first cities in India to have a separate board for planning — the City Improvement Trust Board, could see islands of planned development overrun by unplanned growth and squalor.

If approved and notified, the MCC limits will increase from 128 sq km to 298 sq km, bringing under the ambit GPs like Alanahalli, Hanchya, Kadakola, Ramanahalli, Srirampura, Jayapura, Bogadi, Hinkal, etc., some of which display a high degree of urbanisation. The population of the urban agglomeration will also increase and will lead to upward revision in the number of wards.