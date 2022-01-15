HOG technology helps SWR cut down on fuel bills

MYSURU

15 January 2022 20:28 IST

It has saved over ₹70 crore in fuel bills during 2021

The South Western Railway has saved over ₹70 crore in fuel bills during 2021 by shifting to power cars with Head-on-Generation (HOG) technology.

A release said this is a new environmental-friendly initiative of the Indian Railway being adopted since November 2019 under SWR. A release said as on date 40 trains run on power cars with HOG technology on its network.

While the savings for December 2021 was ₹6.93 crore, the savings for the entire year was ₹7,0.12 crore, the release added.

For adoption of HOG technology, the trains should have LHB coaches and HOG technology caters the power needs of coaches such as air-conditioning and lighting.Earlier two power cars known as end-on generators (EOG) housing Diesel Generators were attached to the trains to generate power for providing air conditioning and extending lighting in coaches.In HOG system , the power supply to electrical equipment’s in LHB coaches is supplied from HOG compatible electrical loco by tapping Over Head Power lines , therebyresulting in huge reduction in consumption of HSD (High Speed Diesel), the release added.

Besides saving in HSD, the noisedue to operation of DG sets is totally eliminated in HOG system and given the fast pace of electrification across SWR, more trains will be run with HOG system in future, saidthe authorities. In place of power coaches additional coaches can be attached to trains andadditional berths will be available for passengers, thus easing the rush, according to .Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway.

Some of the trains converted to HOG technology are Bengaluru-Chennai Shatabdi Express, Bengaluru-Chennai-Lalbagh Express, Bengaluru-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, Bengaluru-New Delhi Karnataka Express, Bengaluru-Chennai Mail, and Yesvantpur-Lucknow Express.