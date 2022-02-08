Hijab controversy: Prohibitory orders in Shivamogga

Hassan

08 February 2022 14:20 IST

Student hoists saffron flag on campus of the government pre-university college in Shivamogga

Shivamogga district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in Shivamogga city on February 8 and 9 following incidents of stone-pelting during protests over the hijab controversy in college campuses.

Selvamani R., Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga, told The Hindu that the prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC had been issued following a few incidents of stone-pelting. Shivamogga tahsildar had issued the order, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

There were incidents of stone-pelting in the government pre-university college campus in Shivamogga during protests. Hundreds of students wearing saffron shawls gathered on the campus chanting Jai Sri Ram. One among the protesters climbed up a flag post and hoisted a saffron flag.

A couple of students suffered minor injuries following stone-pelting. It is not clear who threw stones at students.

The police used canes to disperse the students. Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad and Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani visited the campus.