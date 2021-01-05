Heritage museum favoured on Gulbarga University campus

Basavaraj Patil Sedam, president of Kalyana Karnataka Human Resource, Agriculture and Cultural Society and former Rajya Sabha member, addressing a gathering on Gulbarga University campus on Monday.

KALABURAGI

05 January 2021 00:47 IST

Basavaraj Patil Sedam promises to offer all assistance

Stressing on the importance of developing Gulbarga University, Basavaraj Patil Sedam, president of Kalyana Karnataka Human Resource, Agriculture and Cultural Society and former Rajya Sabha member, has promised to offer all assistance, including financial aid from his society, to establish a heritage museum on the campus of Gulbarga University.

“Many people point their fingers at the negative aspects of Gulbarga University. None is perfect. I want to make the maximum contribution to the development of the university. First, the digital library, which was started with assistance from Sudha Murthy of Infosys Foundation, needs to be developed further. I am ready to provide ₹ 1 crore from my society for it,” he said.

“Second, we are planning to start coaching classes for aspirants of UPSC examinations. If Gulbarga University offers to be a partner with us, we will start the classes on the university campus itself. Third, we are keen on establishing a heritage museum that would showcase the cultural heritage of the Kalyana Karnataka region. If Gulbarga University provides 5 acres on its campus, we will establish it here itself and bear all the costs,” Mr. Sedam said.

He made the offer after inaugurating the 41st foundation day ceremony on university campus here on Monday. Gulbarga University Vice-Chancellor (Acting) Chandrakant M. Yatanoor and event convenor and the head of Mathematics Department N.B. Naduvinamani and other senior faculty members participated.

Mr. Sedam also offered to assist the university in all possible ways for its development. “Get me a list of things to be done for the development of the university. I will honestly try to get them done with the assistance of the government,” he said.

Patent regime

Strongly registering his opposition to the very concept of patenting intellectual property rights, Mr. Sedam said that knowledge should not be the asset of anybody but it should belong to everybody. He made this comment after Kannada Department head H.T. Pote, while briefing about the university’s achievements in the last one year, mentioned the number of patents applied from the university scholars for their research.

“This patent regime is influenced by the West and its market-oriented approach. The market economy sees everything as a commodity and fixes a price for it. We are stuck in this approach. Knowledge should not be patented. It should not be the property of any one person or entity. It should be the property of society and everybody in society should be free to use it,” he said.