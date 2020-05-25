Heatwave likely in north-interior Karnataka in next three days

Bengaluru

25 May 2020 22:35 IST

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has warned of heatwave in isolated pockets of north-interior Karnataka over the next three days even as Madana Hipparga in Kalaburagi district recorded the highest temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The weather bulletin issued by KSNDMC said that north-interior Karnataka districts are most likely to record above normal (1.6 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius) at most places. Heatwave is considered if maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains, 36 degrees Celsius or more for coastal stations, and at least 30 degrees Celsius for hilly region.

The bulletin said that maximum temperatures were above normal (1.6 degrees Celsius to 3 degree Celsius) on Saturday too at most place over Bidar, Ballari, Bagalkot, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Kalaburagi with the maximum temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius being reported at Almel in Vijayapura district. As much as 29% of the State’s geographical area recorded a temperature of above 40 degrees Celsius, it said.

