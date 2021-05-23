Hearing only through videoconference mode, says Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru

23 May 2021 00:42 IST

The High Court of Karnataka has issued fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) making hearing only through videoconference mode in its Principal Bench in Bengaluru and all trial courts in taluks and districts in view of lockdown and surge in COIVD-19 cases.

The entry of advocates, parties-in-persons, and litigants has been prohibited to court halls in the High Court’s Principal Bench in Bengaluru and all the trial courts across the State. However, hybrid mode of hearing — both physical and videoconference — has been allowed for advocates in the High Court’s Benches in Dharwad and Kalaburagi.

However, the Advocate-General/Additional Advocates-General/State government advocates/public prosecutors, may, if necessary, address the courts by physically remaining present in the Principal Bench in Bengaluru. In Bengaluru, entry of advocates to the High Court premises is allowed only for carrying out rectification in the petitions already filed.

Sitting of judges at the High Court’s Benches in Bengaluru and Dharward has been scattered, with some judges sitting only in the morning session and some only in the afternoon session.

Even though SOPs recommended filling of cases through electronic mode in all the courts, special counters are being proposed to be set up outside the main buildings of only taluk and district courts for receiving papers in the physical form.